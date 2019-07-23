Summer box set features Cheez-It and House Wine

article

Cheese and wine lovers will smile when they see this new box set.

The cheese cracker manufacturer Cheez-It is teaming up with House Wine to provide the popular pairing for wine and cheese to Americans this summer.

In one convenient package, the popular snack combination will be available for purchase for $25. It is only available online, at originalhousewine.com beginning on July 25.

The limited-edition item will be available while supplies last.