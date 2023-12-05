Expand / Collapse search

Summer Carnival Tour: P!nk is coming back to Philadelphia for encore homecoming show

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 06: Singer-songwriter Pink performs during The Truth About Love Tour at Wells Fargo Center on December 6, 2013 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

Expand

PHILADELPHIA - Welcome home, again!

P!nk is extending her Summer Carnival Stadium Tour into 2024, and she's adding another Philadelphia stop to the list.

The Doylestown native sold out two shows when she took the stage at Citizens Bank Park this past September.

Related

Welcome home! Philadelphia 'Raises a Glass' to P!nk with sold out hometown shows
article

Welcome home! Philadelphia 'Raises a Glass' to P!nk with sold out hometown shows

The Liberty Bell outside the park is lit in pink, along with much of the sports complex. A billboard reading, "Welcome home, P!nk" hangs above the entrance.

So, if you missed out before, here's your second chance!

The pop star will perform in Philadelphia once again on August 18, 2024. However, this time Lincoln Financial Field will host the homecoming concert.

Tickets will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. December 11 on LiveNation.com