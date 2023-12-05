Summer Carnival Tour: P!nk is coming back to Philadelphia for encore homecoming show

article

Welcome home, again!

P!nk is extending her Summer Carnival Stadium Tour into 2024, and she's adding another Philadelphia stop to the list.

The Doylestown native sold out two shows when she took the stage at Citizens Bank Park this past September.

So, if you missed out before, here's your second chance!

The pop star will perform in Philadelphia once again on August 18, 2024. However, this time Lincoln Financial Field will host the homecoming concert.

Tickets will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. December 11 on LiveNation.com