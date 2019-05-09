Sunscreen chemicals can seep into bloodstream in 1 day, FDA study shows

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is looking into the use of sunscreens.

According to a new study, chemicals are absorbed through the skin and enter the bloodstream, but how long they stay there and if there are any harmful effect remains unknown. The new study, published by the Journal of American Medicine, sent shock waves through the medical industry on Monday. The four chemicals can enter a person's bloodstream within one day of use. However, as with every study, doctors at Maricopa Integrated Health System (MIHS) say it raises more questions than answers.

"You have to kind of take it with a grain of salt and take a look at the study, and you have to see what the methods are," said Dan Quan, MD, a toxicology specialist with MIHS.

How much sunscreen? How often do you use it? How often do you reapply it? All of these questions are opening up the Pandora's Box, and it's prompting everyone to question whether or not the risks of chemicals are worth it, versus the risk of the sun.

"Is this really a big deal? How much absorption of sunscreen is toxic to your body?" said Dr. Quan. "Unfortunately, nobody knows. Even when you sweat, you do wash some of it off, or some of it does come off the skin, or when you're swimming it does come off the skin too."

Until the answers are concrete, folks in the Valley of the Sun don't plan on changing their routine.

"I'll still use sunscreen just to protect myself," said ASU student Kevin Fleischman.

"It feels weird if you have it on for the rest of the day," said ASU student Nancy Cuevas.