Superheroes prove their power as they skate with folks at Dilworth Park

Superheroes turned out in full force at Dilworth Park Saturday, skating alongside kids and their parents on the cold afternoon.

Superman helps kids skate at Dilworth Park.

The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink, located at Dilworth Park next to City Hall, hosted the event for kids and their parents Saturday afternoon.

Superhero Skate at Dilworth Park.

Superman, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, among others, all took their turns skating with parents and their kids Saturday afternoon. Superman, true to his name, was seen encouraging kids to make a splash and be confident in their skates.

Superhero Skate at Dilworth Park.

The afternoon activities also included face painting and snacks for all ages.

Advertisement