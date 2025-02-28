Suspect accused of stabbing Camden County officer to remain in custody

The Brief The man accused of stabbing a Camden County police officer will remain in custody with no bail after Friday’s court appearance. More than 50 Camden County Police officers flooded the courtroom in support of Officer Joshua McKnight and his family. Officer McKnight is recovering from a stab wound to his neck and was released from the hospital Thursday.



A Camden police officer who was stabbed in what investigators say was an unprovoked attack over the weekend was released from the hospital on Thursday.

Officer Joshua McKnight, 23, suffered serious injuries from the alleged attack and spent the last several days receiving critical care treatment at the hospital.

What we know:

The man accused of stabbing and critically injuring a Camden County Police officer will remain behind bars after appearing before a judge at the Camden County Hall of Justice Friday morning.

More than 50 men and women in uniform flooded the courtroom in support of Officer Joshua McKnight and his family.

Richard Dennis, 38, faces several charges including Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

Related article

The backstory:

The attack happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday outside Duran Grocery on Broadway in Camden. Investigators said Dennis, unprovoked, stabbed Officer McKnight on the right side of his neck from behind.

What they're saying:

In court, Camden County Assistant Prosecutor David Deitz said video evidence shows the stab was so forceful it knocked Officer McKnight’s hat off his head.

"I’ve seen a lot of difficult things, that was the most emotionally jarring video I’ve ever seen in my career as a prosecutor," said Deitz. "If the defendant is willing to commit this heinous act on a uniformed police officer, he will likely commit this on an ordinary citizen."

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Timeline:

Deitz said it was a series of miracles that led to the officer’s survival saying video shows Dennis running away immediately after the stabbing, Officer McKnight immediately grabbing his neck and applying pressure on the injury, while calling for help by activating an emergency button on his body worn camera.

Responding officers rushed Officer McKnight to Cooper University Hospital where he was treated in the Trauma Unit, according to Deitz, who said the knife had struck and severed McKnight’s carotid artery.

Dig deeper:

Officer McKnight was released from the hospital on Thursday where there was also a large showing of support from fellow officers and local leaders.

"Officer McKnight fortunately through miracles was able to survive this encounter and he’s on the road to recovery and we hope that obviously this never happens again to any officer," said Deputy Chief Chris Sarlo of Camden County Police.

Dennis has one prior violent conviction for simple assault in 2016, according to the prosecutor.

Megan Helfrich is the lawyer for Dennis and said in court the 38-year-old receives treatment for mental illness and recently suffered a traumatic brain injury after he was assaulted with a baseball bat.

"That seems to be what has tipped him over into the presentation that we have currently, which is somebody who is suffering from mental illness, homeless and struggling," said Helfrich in court.

What's next:

Judge Francisco Dominguez ultimately decided Dennis remain in custody without bail based on the serious nature of the attack, physical evidence which includes suspected blood stains on Dennis’ clothing, surveillance and body worn camera video and concerns Dennis could be a flight risk after he allegedly ran from the scene.

"Today justice was done," said Grace MacAulay, Camden County Prosecutor. "He was detained, the defendant as he should be, and we’ll support the family with everything they need."