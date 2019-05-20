Suspect arrested after 3 Alabama officers shot; 1 dead

The gunman suspected of shooting three Alabama police officers, killing one, is in custody, law enforcement officials said Monday.

The shooting happened Sunday night as the officers were responding to a domestic disturbance at a mobile-home park in Auburn, Alabama.

According to the Opelika-Auburn News, one officer was killed in the shooting and two were injured, with one listed in critical condition.

Local and state law enforcement arrested 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes. They said he was armed and wearing camouflage body armor and a helmet.

"We do believe he is dangerous, and obviously in this situation, was to these officers," Auburn Police Chief Paul Register said. Authorities didn't immediately release the officers' identities.

The chief said there is no indication that the 911 call that brought authorities to the scene was fake.

FOX 5 News reporting from Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed to this report.