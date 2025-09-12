Man tied up during home invasion in Tacony; suspect arrested: police

A man has been arrested after police say a home invasion occurred in Tacony Friday morning.

What we know:

At around 8:33 a.m., Philly police officers responded to the 6700 block of Marsden Street for a report of a person with a gun.

Police say a 24-year-old male suspect pointed a gun at a 63-year-old man.

They say the suspect forced his way into the victim's home and tied him up.

Police later saw the suspect fleeing in a white Jeep Cherokee.

He was apprehended on the 7000 block of Milnor Street.

A weapon was recovered, and the victim was not injured in the incident.

Police also towed the suspect's vehicle.

What's next:

An investigation is underway