Man tied up during home invasion in Tacony; suspect arrested: police

By
Published  September 12, 2025 6:53pm EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
An investigation is underway in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood after police say a home invasion occurred Friday.

PHILADELPHIA - A man has been arrested after police say a home invasion occurred in Tacony Friday morning. 

What we know:

At around 8:33 a.m., Philly police officers responded to the 6700 block of Marsden Street for a report of a person with a gun.

Police say a 24-year-old male suspect pointed a gun at a 63-year-old man.

They say the suspect forced his way into the victim's home and tied him up.

Police later saw the suspect fleeing in a white Jeep Cherokee. 

He was apprehended on the 7000 block of Milnor Street. 

A weapon was recovered, and the victim was not injured in the incident. 

Police also towed the suspect's vehicle. 

What's next:

An investigation is underway

