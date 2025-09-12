Man tied up during home invasion in Tacony; suspect arrested: police
PHILADELPHIA - A man has been arrested after police say a home invasion occurred in Tacony Friday morning.
What we know:
At around 8:33 a.m., Philly police officers responded to the 6700 block of Marsden Street for a report of a person with a gun.
Police say a 24-year-old male suspect pointed a gun at a 63-year-old man.
They say the suspect forced his way into the victim's home and tied him up.
Police later saw the suspect fleeing in a white Jeep Cherokee.
He was apprehended on the 7000 block of Milnor Street.
A weapon was recovered, and the victim was not injured in the incident.
Police also towed the suspect's vehicle.
What's next:
An investigation is underway
The Source: The information in this story is from Philadelphia Police