Suspect arrested after quadruple shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 critical

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man who they say gunned down four people in North Philadelphia last month, leaving two dead and one in critical condition.

Jeffery Tabarez, of Tacony, was arrested Monday in Center City on the 700 block of Race Street.

According to authorities, on the morning of Aug. 31 Tabarez fatally shot 25-year-old Felix Moda-Montilla and 31-year-old Jeffery Otero in the head and chest.

Investigators also claim Tabarez shot and critically wounded 18-year-old, and injured a 21-year-old.

Tabarez has been charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault and other crimes.