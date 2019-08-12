Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Bensalem 

Police in Bensalem are investigating a man’s death after they say he was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday morning.

Several pieces of the car were found at the scene. Police say they located the car believed to be involved Monday afternoon and took Richard McCausland,21, into custody. He faces a long list of charges.

Tip callers led police to the suspected striking car, which police say is a company vehicle.

Police responded to the scene along Hulmeville Road near Kings Avenue around 6 a.m. where they found the body of Timothy McGuire, 38.

Neighbors tell FOX 29 they heard a noise in the middle of the night but had not come out to check, and the victim’s body was later discovered by a jogger.

Investigators say McGuire was walking along the road when he was struck in the southbound lanes around 2:30 a.m. by an 'Alien Green' 2016-19 Kia Soul.