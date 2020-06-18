Suspect barricaded inside Nicetown home after officers attempt to serve warrant

Authorities say a man has barricaded himself inside a Nicetown apartment building with a gun and has refused to come out.

According to police, the incident is unfolding at the Nicetown Court apartments on the 4300 block of Germantown Avenue.

Police say officers were serving a warrant for homicide when they encountered a man with a gun who threatened self-harm. The situation was declared a barricade just after 6 a.m.

A heavy police presence is on the scene. FOX 29's Kelly Rule reports that agents from the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force.

