Suspect arrested in brutal attack of Cricket Wireless employee during Phoenix robbery: PD

Police say the man caught on video brutally attacking a Cricket Wireless employee before getting away with phones and cash from a store in Phoenix has been caught three days later.

The incident happened on June 4 at a Cricket Wireless on Bethany Home Road. Surveillance video released by the Phoenix Police Department shows the man approaching the employee, who then asks him if he needs help.

"How can I help you?" the employee asked.

The man starts to respond before violently attacking the employee.

Police say they are looking for a man who was caught on video brutally attacking an employee before getting away with phones and cash from the store. (Phoenix Police Department)

After the attack, the man went to the back of the store and stole several items and cash. He was last seen running westbound on Bethany Home Road.

The suspect has been arrested, police announced on June 7, but his name hasn't been released.

"At this time, an arrest has been made. Additional details will be released as they become available," says Sgt. Vincent Cole.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

'I couldn’t finish watching the video'

Roberto Deleon is the victim’s co-worker and says, "She ran next door, they had the cops on the line already because she was screaming. They took her to the hospital."

Deleon said the suspect was remembered as a regular by the victim and that the suspect may be a current Cricket Wireless customer.

"I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t finish watching the video, it’s awful what she had to go through, our prayers are with her, and we hope she gets better," Deleon said. "She’s very scared obviously, we’re trying to do all we can to get this guy caught."