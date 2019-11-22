Suspect charged with attempted murder after firing at officers, injuring 1

article

A man accused of shooting at three Philadelphia police officers in Wissinoming Thursday is now facing attempted murder charges.

Walter Farrell, 54, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault on law enforcement, weapons violations, and related charges the District Attorney’s office announced Friday.

Gunfire erupted near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Howell Street just after 10 a.m. Friday.

Officers spotted a Farrell boarding a SEPTA bus after he matched the description of a suspect reportedly armed with a gun. Officers boarded the bus and approached Farrell, at which time he allegedly pointed his gun at the officers and demanded they get off the bus.

The officers complied to avoid further endangering the bus passengers, and Farrell followed them off the bus and began firing.

The officers returned fire and struck Farrell multiple times. He was treated at the hospital and has since been released into police custody.

Philadelphia Police Officer Donald Revill was injured in a shootout with a suspect in Wissinoming. (Philadelphia Police Department)

Officer Donald Revill was one of three officers involved in the incident and suffered a graze wound He was quickly treated at the hospital and released. Police say he did not discharge his weapon.

SEPTA says no one aboard the bus was injured.

Authorities say the series of events leading up to shots being fired by Farrell and Philadelphia Police are still under investigation. Farrell is being held without bail.