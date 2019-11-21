Suspect critical after exchanging gunfire with police outside SEPTA bus

Authorities say a 54-year-old suspect is in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning in Wissinoming.

According to police the gunfire erupted near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Howell Street just after 10 a.m.

Officers spotted a man boarding a SEPTA bus who matched the description of a suspect reportedly armed with a gun. Officers boarded the bus and approached the suspect, at which time the man allegedly pointed his gun at the officers.

According to police, the suspect followed the officers off the bus and began firing. Police reportedly returned fire and struck the suspect multiple times. Officers transported the man to Temple Hospital where he is in critical condition.

During the altercation, police say a third officer who tried to intercede was shot once in the forearm. He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and released a short time later.

SEPTA says no one aboard the bus was injured.