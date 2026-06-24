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Suspect in custody after police pursuit in Northeast Philadelphia

FOX 29 Philadelphia
Crime & Public Safety
Updated June 24, 2026 12:28 PM EDT Published June 24, 2026 12:19 PM EDT
Police find suspect hiding in tent during chase in Northeast
Police find suspect hiding in tent during chase in Northeast

Police find suspect hiding in tent during chase in Northeast

A suspect is in custody following a police pursuit in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon. 

The Brief

    • A suspect is in custody after a police pursuit Wednesday afternoon in Northeast Philadelphia.
    • Police began their pursuit on I-95 and eventually found the suspect's vehicle abandoned.
    • A search party of officers eventually found the suspect hiding in a carport tent.

PHILADELPHIA - A suspect is in custody following a police pursuit in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon. 

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department began the chase on I-95, and eventually lost sight of the wanted vehicle. 

Police eventually located the vehicle abandoned on a street corner in Northeast Philadelphia.

A massive police presence scoured the surrounding areas looking for the suspect, at one point searching a trailer in a roadside lot.

Officers eventually discovered the suspect hiding inside a carport tent in a vacant lot between two blocks of row homes.

Police swarmed the suspect and put the suspect in a patrol vehicle.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the suspect, or reported why he was being chased.

No charges have been reported at this time.

The Source

  • Information provided by FOX 29 News reporting.

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