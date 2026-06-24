Suspect in custody after police pursuit in Northeast Philadelphia

The Brief A suspect is in custody after a police pursuit Wednesday afternoon in Northeast Philadelphia. Police began their pursuit on I-95 and eventually found the suspect's vehicle abandoned. A search party of officers eventually found the suspect hiding in a carport tent.



A suspect is in custody following a police pursuit in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department began the chase on I-95, and eventually lost sight of the wanted vehicle.

Police eventually located the vehicle abandoned on a street corner in Northeast Philadelphia.

A massive police presence scoured the surrounding areas looking for the suspect, at one point searching a trailer in a roadside lot.

Officers eventually discovered the suspect hiding inside a carport tent in a vacant lot between two blocks of row homes.

Police swarmed the suspect and put the suspect in a patrol vehicle.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the suspect, or reported why he was being chased.

No charges have been reported at this time.