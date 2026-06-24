Suspect in custody after police pursuit in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A suspect is in custody following a police pursuit in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department began the chase on I-95, and eventually lost sight of the wanted vehicle.
Police eventually located the vehicle abandoned on a street corner in Northeast Philadelphia.
A massive police presence scoured the surrounding areas looking for the suspect, at one point searching a trailer in a roadside lot.
Officers eventually discovered the suspect hiding inside a carport tent in a vacant lot between two blocks of row homes.
Police swarmed the suspect and put the suspect in a patrol vehicle.
What we don't know:
Police have not identified the suspect, or reported why he was being chased.
No charges have been reported at this time.