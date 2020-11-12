Suspect dead after exchanging gunfire with Philadelphia police officer

article

A Philadelphia police officer shot and killed a suspect after the man opened fire on officers in Kensington.

It happened on the 1900 block of Hart Lane around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police called to the scene for a car blocking the highway. When police arrived they approached and saw that there was a gun inside the car. The suspect spotted police and drove off.

Officers gave chase until the suspect crashed around Ruth and Somerset Street.

According to police, the suspect fled from the vehicle and an officer chased him on foot. The suspect fired two shots at police. The officer returned fire and struck the suspect, police said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital by police where he died. A gun was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

