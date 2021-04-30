Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from FRI 2:00 PM EDT until SAT 4:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
2
High Wind Warning
from FRI 2:00 PM EDT until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County

Suspect identified in fatal shooting of man following car crash in Olney

Published 
Updated 58 mins ago
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

OLNEY - Detectives are searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a young man following a car crash in Olney last week.

Investigators on Friday morning named 22-year-old Terrance Flemming Jr. as a suspect in the shooting death of 19-year-old Bryant Heard on the 1200 block of Wagner Avenue on Apr. 20. 

According to police, an unnamed 19-year-old man was speeding down Wagner Avenue around 1 p.m. when he slammed into Bryant's vehicle that was turning onto Wagner from Camac Street.

Police believe Flemming Jr. was working on a car down the street during the accident. Immediately following the crash, investigators believe Flemming walked over to Bryant's car and shot him several times. 

Grieving Olney family wonders how a car crash ended with their son being shot to death

A family is demanding justice after someone shot their son to death just after 1 p.m.&nbsp;on April 20&nbsp;near his Olney home on Wagner Avenue.&nbsp;

The 19-year-old involved in the crash was taken to Einstein Medical Center by medics and placed in stable condition, according to police. 

Anyone with information on Terrance Flemming Jr.'s whereabouts should contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

Bryant's family told FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson that he had just completed a carpenter's union test for an apprenticeship. Bryant also completed both the police and fire cadet programs. The 35th District Advisory Council posted a tribute on social media calling Bryant a great young man and a very hard worker.

___

