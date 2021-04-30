Suspect identified in fatal shooting of man following car crash in Olney

article

Detectives are searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a young man following a car crash in Olney last week.

Investigators on Friday morning named 22-year-old Terrance Flemming Jr. as a suspect in the shooting death of 19-year-old Bryant Heard on the 1200 block of Wagner Avenue on Apr. 20.

According to police, an unnamed 19-year-old man was speeding down Wagner Avenue around 1 p.m. when he slammed into Bryant's vehicle that was turning onto Wagner from Camac Street.

Police believe Flemming Jr. was working on a car down the street during the accident. Immediately following the crash, investigators believe Flemming walked over to Bryant's car and shot him several times.

The 19-year-old involved in the crash was taken to Einstein Medical Center by medics and placed in stable condition, according to police.

Anyone with information on Terrance Flemming Jr.'s whereabouts should contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

Bryant's family told FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson that he had just completed a carpenter's union test for an apprenticeship. Bryant also completed both the police and fire cadet programs. The 35th District Advisory Council posted a tribute on social media calling Bryant a great young man and a very hard worker.

