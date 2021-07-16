Suspect in custody after stealing police car, leading officers on chase through Coatesville, police say

article

A Chester County man is in custody after police say he stole a squad car and lead officers on a pursuit before slamming into another vehicle Friday morning in Coatesville.

Officers from the Coatesville Police Department were called to a property on West 5th Avenue around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a "domestic disturbance."

During the investigation, police say a person named Alex Thompson was uncooperative with officers and drove off in a police car.

A brief pursuit involving Coatesvill police and Pennsylvania State Troopers ended when Thompson allegedly rear-ended another vehicle near Route 340 and Route 30, according to police.

Thompson tried to flee the crash scene but was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police detectives.

Police say Thompson underwent mental and physical evaluations and is expected to face multiple charges.

The driver of the car hit by Thompson was taken to Brandywine Hospital for observation, according to police.

