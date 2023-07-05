Kimbrady Carriker: Suspect charged in Philadelphia mass shooting that left 5 dead

A gunman accused of killing five innocent people during a shooting spree through the streets of Philadelphia appeared before a judge Wednesday morning.

Kimbrady Carriker, 40, was arraigned by video conference on 10 sets of charges for 10 victims, including those who were murdered, wounded by gunfire and injured during the chaos.

Officials say Carriker was taken into custody after he was cornered by officers during the deadly Kingsessing shooting. He was wearing a bulletproof vest, and armed with an AR-style rifle and a handgun.

The rampage claimed the lives of five people, and injured a 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy. Two more people, including another toddler, suffered injuries from glass that shattered when bullets were fired into a car.

During his arraignment Wednesday, Carriker was charged with over 30 offenses, including murder, attempt to commit a murder, aggravated assault, simple assault and weapons charges.

No bail was set for the five murder charges. However, bail was set at $1.5 million for each wounded victim and those hurt by shattered glass, totaling $7.5 million. His next court date is set for July 24.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports that the suspect only answered "yes" a few times to basic questions during his appearance.

Carriker is accused of opening fire seemingly at random, beginning in the area of 56th and Chester streets around 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

Officers arrived on the scene and found several gunshot victims as shots continued to ring out nearby.

Police say they caught up to Carriker on the 1600 block of Frazier Street. He later surrendered in a back alley without further incident.

Police have since identified the five victims who lost their lives as Daujan Brown, 15, Lashyd Merritt, 20, Dymir Stanton, 29, Joseph Wamah Jr., 31, and Ralph Moralis, 59. Investigators believe Wamah Jr. may have been the first victim, and was found dead inside a home hours after the shooting stopped.

Authorities offered little new details on the shooter or the motive behind the shooting at a Tuesday afternoon press conference, but they ensured the shooter acted alone, and the community is safe.











