Suspect sentenced for fight that sparked deadly mass shooting on South Street in 2022

A man is now behind bars for his role in a fight that turned deadly when gunmen opened fire on South Street in 2022, leaving three people dead and 14 others injured.

Rashaan Vereen was found guilty of simple assault and conspiracy in court Wednesday. He was sentenced to 9–23 months in prison.

Police say Vereen and a friend were walking on South Street on June 4, 2022, when they exchanged words with another man.

The three men then got into a fistfight, which quickly escalated into gunfire being exchanged.

Those gunshots prompted two other suspects up the street to fire their guns, according to authorities.

Officers patrolling the area responded to the sound of shots being fired near a large crowd, where two innocent bystanders were killed and more than a dozen others suffered injuries.

Three other suspects were taken into custody in connection to the deadly shooting, and a third person involved in the initial fight was also shot to death.