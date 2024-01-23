Suspect sought after 4 from Argentina accused of burglarizing Pennsylvania homes: police

article

Police in Delaware County are searching for a burglary suspect who they believe was part of a group of Argentinian nationals responsible for recent home break-ins.

Alejandro Vincente Gallardo is accused of fleeing from police after he and three others were stopped in a vehicle police say was used in a series of recent burglaries.

Police in Abington told Radnor police to be on the lookout for the suspect's car after its license plate was spotted in their township.

Authorities on Friday night were dispatched to a home on Huston Road after a rear glass door had been forced open while the residents were home, police said.

Matias Sanchez-Diaz, 30, Yanara Venegas-Rodriguez, 23,and Miguel Guzman-Pardo, 43, were arrested and charged with burglary and related crimes.

Police used License Place Reading technology to locate the suspect's car less than half a mile away from Huston Road, according to investigators.

During a traffic stop, police say they found glass consistent with the broken rear door and found tools often used to commit burglaries.

Alejandro Vincente Gallardo fled from officers during the traffic stop and was last seen in the area of northbound I-476, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects or recent burglaries in the Radnor area should call police.