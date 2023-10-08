Suspect sought after West Philadelphia double shooting kills 1 man, police say

article

An overnight double shooting in West Philadelphia has taken the life of a 20-year-old man, while injuring a second man.

The shooting happened on a West Philadelphia street late Saturday night, around 11:15, on the 500 block of South Salford Street, according to authorities.

Both men, each 20-years-old, were shot multiple times by an unknown assailant.

Police rushed one man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died about an hour later.

The other man was taken in a private vehicle to Lankenau Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

Detectives are actively searching for the shooter or shooters, but say no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

