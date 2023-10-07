Woman shot and killed inside North Philadelphia barbershop, police say

article

A shooting inside a North Philadelphia barbershop kills a 40-year-old woman.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon, just before 2 p.m., on the 2500 block of West Lehigh Avenue, officials said.

Someone opened fire inside the shop, hitting the woman in her torso and her head.

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene. There were no other details regarding other possible patrons.

Police are actively investigating the fatal shooting. No weapons have been recovered and they do not have any suspects in custody.

