Suspect sought in West Philadelphia double shooting that injured pregnant woman

Police have released new video they say shows a suspect in a double shooting that critically injured a pregnant woman late last week.

The shooting occurred on Friday, May 13 around 11:43 a.m. in West Philadelphia.

Police say officers in the 39th District were flagged down by the victims, a 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man. The male victim told police that he and his girlfriend, who is pregnant, were stopped in traffic at 46th and Market streets when a male suspect approached their vehicle and fired at them several times.

The woman was struck multiple times in the chest and groin and was hospitalized in critical condition. Her boyfriend was hospitalized in stable condition after he was struck once in the arm.

Following the shooting, police say the suspect fled onto the overpass stairway and was last seen running across the 46th Street overpass steps towards the 300 block of North Powelton Avenue.

The suspect was also seen in a white 2009-2015 Nissan Maxima with tinted windows.

Police have described the suspect as a male with a thin build wearing a black sweatshirt, and black pants with a white stripe.