Man, woman shot in West Philadelphia Friday morning, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man and woman are in the hospital after police say they were shot in West Philadelphia.
The shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. near 45th and Market streets.
A 19-year-old woman was shot twice in chest and torso and a 21-year-old man was shot in the arm.
Both were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where the woman was listed in critical condition and the man was listed in stable condition.
No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.