Suspect sought for allegedly striking Philadelphia gas station employee in face with thrown rock

Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of striking a Philadelphia gas station employee in the face with a rock thrown during an altercation involving several people.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of the male, seen wearing a light-colored hoodie, dark pants and gray shoes.

Investigators say the suspect was among a group of several people who were involved in a verbal altercation with an employee at a gas station on the 1700 block of North 33rd Street.

During the altercation, police say the suspect threw a rock at the victim, striking him in the face. Police have not shared the victim's condition or injuries.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department immediately.