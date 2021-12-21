Suspect sought in Kensington shooting that left man, 32, dead

Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate a suspect in a homicide that occurred in the city’s Kensington neighborhood earlier this month.

The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. back on Tuesday, Dec. 7, on the 1800 block of East Lippincott Street.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 32-year-old man lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds to the face and torso.

The victim, who was later identified as John ‘Shark’ Barbour, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police have released new surveillance video they say shows the suspect before and after the deadly shooting.

MORE HEADLINES:

The video shows the suspect talking with other people inside and outside of a nearby business prior to the shooting. Police say the video also shows him fleeing on foot following the shooting.

The suspect has been described by police as a 35-year-old man with a medium build, who stands approximately six-feet tall.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact police.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter