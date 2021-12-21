Arrest made in shooting death of Ridley Township store employee

article

Police in Delaware County say they have made an arrest in the murder of a store employee who was shot and killed Friday afternoon.

Tuesday, authorities announced the arrest of Shawn Williams, 39, in connection with the death of 37-year-old Sameer Abdullah.

Police say Abdullah was working behind the counter at the Empire Smoke and Phone Store on Friday when he was shot and killed by Williams.

Officers from Ridley Township responded to the store on the 1400 block of Chester Pike around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived on the scene, they found Abdullah lying on the floor behind the counter.

He was unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. First responders attempted lifesaving measures by Abdullah later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators say they have not yet established a motive for the shooting, but say it was not a robbery.

"By all accounts, Abdullah was hard working and well respected. This is a tragic and senseless loss of life," police wrote in a press release announcing Williams' arrest on Tuesday.

Williams is expected to be arraigned on multiple charges, including homicide, on Tuesday.

