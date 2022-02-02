Father shot to death in minivan with children was mistaken target of retaliation shooting, police say

Authorities say a father who was shot to death with his kids in the car last Fall was erroneously targeted by a wanted gunman.

According to investigators, 42-year-old Raymond Lighty was shot multiple times through the windshield of his minivan on the 900 block of South 4th Street last November.

Lighty’s 13-year-old and 16-year-old daughters were inside the car and another was standing close by when the gunman unleashed over a dozen shots.

Police said Lighty was hit in the chest, torso and head during the barrage of bullets. None of his teen daughters were injured.

Nushar Scott, 39, is wanted in the shooting death of a Philadelphia father who was killed in front of his two teenage daughters last Fall.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department brought Lighty to Jefferson University Hospital where he died.

Investigators later found at least 14 spent shell casings, many of which were mere inches away from the van.

Months after the deadly shooting, Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Ben Naish named 39-year-old Nushar Scott as a suspect wanted on murder and weapons charges.

Naish told FOX 29’s Jennifer Joyce that police believe Scott mistakenly targeted Lighty in a retaliatory shooting.

