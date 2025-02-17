Auto body shop arson spread to homes in East Germantown: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating an arson they say caused damage to homes in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood early Monday morning.
What we know:
Crews responded to a fire at an auto body shop on the 6100 block of Belfield Avenue just before 12:30 a.m.
Flames quickly spread to neighboring homes, causing damage to at least two of them.
Police say an arsonist started the fire.
No one was injured.
What we don't know:
Police have to release a description of the suspect.
It is also unknown how many people have been displaced.
An investigation is underway.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.