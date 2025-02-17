Auto body shop arson spread to homes in East Germantown: police

The Brief Police say an arsonist started a fire at a commercial garage. The fire then spread, causing damage to nearby homes. No arrests have been made.



Police are investigating an arson they say caused damage to homes in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood early Monday morning.

What we know:

Crews responded to a fire at an auto body shop on the 6100 block of Belfield Avenue just before 12:30 a.m.

Flames quickly spread to neighboring homes, causing damage to at least two of them.

Police say an arsonist started the fire.

No one was injured.

What we don't know:

Police have to release a description of the suspect.

It is also unknown how many people have been displaced.

An investigation is underway.