Auto body shop arson spread to homes in East Germantown: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  February 17, 2025 12:20pm EST
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Commercial garage fire spreads to homes in East Germantown

Police are investigating an arson that caused damage to two homes in a Philadelphia neighborhood.

The Brief

    • Police say an arsonist started a fire at a commercial garage.
    • The fire then spread, causing damage to nearby homes.
    • No arrests have been made.

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating an arson they say caused damage to homes in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood early Monday morning.

What we know:

Crews responded to a fire at an auto body shop on the 6100 block of Belfield Avenue just before 12:30 a.m.

Flames quickly spread to neighboring homes, causing damage to at least two of them.

Police say an arsonist started the fire.

No one was injured.

What we don't know:

Police have to release a description of the suspect.

It is also unknown how many people have been displaced.

An investigation is underway.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

