article

Police have arrested a man who they say turned himself in following an assault in South Philadelphia.

Peter J. Ricioppo, 31, was charged with aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and related offenses.

The incident occurred inside Cookie’s Tavern on Friday, Oct. 11.

RELATED: Family pleads for justice after South Philadelphia assault leaves man in coma; $10K reward offered

Family members of 48-year-old Frank Tarantella said he was with friends at Cookie's Tavern when he was involved in a physical altercation. Tarantella was hospitalized with head trauma.

A $10,000 reward was previously offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.