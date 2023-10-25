Suspect wanted for lighting car on fire outside New Jersey home previously hit by arson: police

Police in New Jersey are searching for an arsonist who was caught on camera setting fire to a vehicle parked outside a house they say was previously targeted by arson.

Video obtained by FOX 29's Steve Keeley shows a person with a gas can approach a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home on Concord Circle Saturday morning.

The suspect is seen dumping gasoline on the front windshield of the vehicle, then along the driver's side and several feet away onto a stone garden wall.

The suspect then lights two parts of the gas line on fire, briefly watching the flames consume the vehicle from atop a nearby garden wall before presumably fleeing.

A neighbor soon emerges from the behind house and a man uses a garden hose to try to douse the raging car fire while waiting for firefighters to arrive.

The Haddonfield Police Department said vehicles parked at the home have previously been targeted by an arson despite changing ownership several times since 2017.

Police have not pubically identified any suspects, and they say there is "no evidence to indicate the greater Haddonfield community is at risk."