Suspect wanted for vandalizing police garage in North Philadelphia
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a vandal they say targeted one of their own parking garages.
What we know:
A keypad intercom was vandalized at the Philadelphia police garage at 1501 Callowhill Street in North Philadelphia.
The act of vandalism happened just before 8 a.m. on March 7.
Police say the suspected vandal was spotted on surveillance footage before fleeing the scene.
He was seen with a traffic cone in one hand, and some unknown items in the other.
What you can do:
The suspect's identity is still unknown.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.