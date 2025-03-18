Expand / Collapse search

Suspect wanted for vandalizing police garage in North Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  March 18, 2025 10:34am EDT
The Brief

    • A suspect is being sought for an act of vandalism earlier this month.
    • Police say the suspect vandalized one of their parking garages.
    • He was caught on nearby surveillance footage.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a vandal they say targeted one of their own parking garages.

What we know:

A keypad intercom was vandalized at the Philadelphia police garage at 1501 Callowhill Street in North Philadelphia.

The act of vandalism happened just before 8 a.m. on March 7.

Police say the suspected vandal was spotted on surveillance footage before fleeing the scene.

He was seen with a traffic cone in one hand, and some unknown items in the other.

What you can do:

The suspect's identity is still unknown. 

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

