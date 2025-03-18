Suspect wanted for vandalizing police garage in North Philadelphia

article

The Brief A suspect is being sought for an act of vandalism earlier this month. Police say the suspect vandalized one of their parking garages. He was caught on nearby surveillance footage.



Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a vandal they say targeted one of their own parking garages.

What we know:

A keypad intercom was vandalized at the Philadelphia police garage at 1501 Callowhill Street in North Philadelphia.

The act of vandalism happened just before 8 a.m. on March 7.

Police say the suspected vandal was spotted on surveillance footage before fleeing the scene.

He was seen with a traffic cone in one hand, and some unknown items in the other.

What you can do:

The suspect's identity is still unknown.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department.