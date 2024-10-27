Suspects at large; nearly 40 shots fired in deadly shooting outside Philly smoke shop

A 26-year-old man was gunned down in Philadelphia's Franklinville section late Saturday night, and now police are looking for several suspected shooters.

Officers arrived to find the victim with multiple gunshot wounds outside Culebra II Smoke and Vape Shop on the 3600 block of North 5th Street just after 11 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the man was approached by 3–4 men, who opened fire at a very close range, then fled the scene.

"It looks like they continued shooting while they were upon him. So this was a very heinous crime," said Inspector D.F. Pace.

Over 40 pieces of ballistic evidence have been recovered at the scene, including 36 shell casings.

A vehicle and a nearby home were also struck by gunfire, but no other injuries were reported.

A motive is still unknown, and no arrests have been made as police gather video from nearby surveillance cameras.