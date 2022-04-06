Suspects sought after 61 shots were fired in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

Police are searching for three suspects they say fired dozens of shots at a man in a Southwest Philadelphia shooting that was caught on video late last month.

The shooting occurred on the 2500 block of South Shields Street on March 18.

Police say the 61 shots that were fired only damaged unattended vehicles. No people were reported to be injured.

In a doorbell camera video that captured the shooting, three males are seen running down South Shields Street, firing gunshots at a fourth male. The video shows the three suspects get into a Toyota Prius and flee the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

