DA: Child killed in shooting at Chester gas station

A child has died after being shot in Chester on Tuesday, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Officials say the shooting happened at Mano's Gulf Service Station located at 916 Kerlin Street.

The child was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center in a private vehicle, authorities say.

The child did not survive, according to the DA's office.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

