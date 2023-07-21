Suspects sought after girl, 11, injured by stray bullet in West Philadelphia double shooting

article

Philadelphia police are working to identify and locate three male suspects they say were involved in a double shooting that left a young girl with injuries after she was struck by a stray bullet.

The shooting happened late Wednesday night near South 52nd and Ludlow Streets.

Police say the suspects fired as many as 30 shots during the incident and a 32-year-old man was shot once in the left leg. An 11-year-old girl, suffered graze wounds to her back, hip, and leg, according to her mother.

Both were treated at local hospitals. A nearby car with a 16-year-old inside was also struck by gunfire, but the teen was uninjured.

On Friday, police released video of two male suspects captured just prior to the shooting. A third suspect could also be seen on video from a distance.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspects is asked to contact Philadelphia police.