Suspects sought after girl, 11, injured by stray bullet in West Philadelphia double shooting

Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Police released photos of three male suspects in a shooting incident that left a man and young child with injuries. (Philadelphia Police Department)

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are working to identify and locate three male suspects they say were involved in a double shooting that left a young girl with injuries after she was struck by a stray bullet. 

The shooting happened late Wednesday night near South 52nd and Ludlow Streets. 

Police say the suspects fired as many as 30 shots during the incident and a 32-year-old man was shot once in the left leg. An 11-year-old girl, suffered graze wounds to her back, hip, and leg, according to her mother.

Both were treated at local hospitals. A nearby car with a 16-year-old inside was also struck  by gunfire, but the teen was uninjured. 

On Friday, police released video of two male suspects captured just prior to the shooting. A third suspect could also be seen on video from a distance. 

Anyone with information about the incident or suspects is asked to contact Philadelphia police. 