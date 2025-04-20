Suspects still wanted for deadly January shooting in North Philly; reward being offered

article

The Brief Two suspects are being sought in connection to a deadly shooting in January. A man was shot to death. A $20,000 reward is being offered.



A man was fatally shot nearly three months ago, and police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects.

What we know:

A shooting claimed the life of a man on the 3000 block of North Leithgow Street on January 30.

It happened in broad daylight, just after 3:30 p.m.

Police say two suspects were seen fleeing the scene, and have yet to be arrested.

What's next:

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.