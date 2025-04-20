Suspects still wanted for deadly January shooting in North Philly; reward being offered
PHILADELPHIA - A man was fatally shot nearly three months ago, and police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects.
What we know:
A shooting claimed the life of a man on the 3000 block of North Leithgow Street on January 30.
It happened in broad daylight, just after 3:30 p.m.
Police say two suspects were seen fleeing the scene, and have yet to be arrested.
What's next:
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.