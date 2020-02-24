SUV crashes into busy Planet Fitness in South Philadelphia

A driver was hospitalized after crashing an SUV into a busy Planet Fitness in South Philadelphia late Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. at 23rd Street and Oregon Avenue.

People working out inside ran toward the SUV following the crash to help the woman behind the wheel, who they described as "in a daze."

The driver was hospitalized with what witnesses described as minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Planet Fitness has since been boarded up and remains open for business.

