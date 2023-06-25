SW Philadelphia shooting: Shooter's car connected to car thefts at Philly Int'l, officials say

New details are emerging on a shooting that injured a five-year-old boy and has his grandfather fighting for his life.

Investigators are saying the shooter’s vehicle is connected to an organized group of car thefts from major car rental companies at Philadelphia International Airport. The car was recovered a short distance away from the shooting Sunday night and police are processing it for evidence.

At the Exxon gas station, at South 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue Sunday night, drivers are thinking of the 71-year-old grandfather and his five-year-old grandson injured in a shooting 24 hours before.

"We were just talking about it. It’s insane how it happened," Julio Matias said. John McGonigal added, "I have an 11-year-old and a seven-year-old and God forbid it would’ve happened. This is exactly where we come every time we get our gas. It’s really concerning."

Police say they are investigating if the driver was targeted for a specific reason or if the shooting stemmed from a previous road rage incident.

According to the investigation, the five-year-old’s father was driving his Nissan Maxima on 61st Street with the child and the driver’s 71-year-old father when a white Kia K-5 began to fire gunshots at their vehicle from behind.

The driver turned into the Exxon station and, police say, the Kia followed and continued shooting, before speeding off west on Passyunk.

The 71-year-old was shot in the back and the five-year-old child was grazed in the shoulder.

Police say they located the Kia unoccupied near 61st and Buist Avenue. That vehicle, with Florida tags, was previously reported stolen during a robbery at Philadelphia International Airport.

Earlier in June, police released surveillance video of several young men wanted for stealing rental cars off the airport lots.

Police said at the time, that several of the stolen vehicles have been recovered and most of them, in Southwest Philadelphia.

"Nothing is safe now. They’re stealing cars, everything. Nothing is safe now," Matias remarked.

Police say more than 50 shots were fired in the gas station shooting, some of the bullets possibly coming from the Maxima shooting back.

Gene Garfield is thinking of the child who witnessed it all. "It’s a shame that the kids and, especially in our neighborhoods, are being assaulted and shot by senseless individuals that don’t even know why they’re shooting or what they are shooting about."

Police say they are working on gathering video and urge anyone who witnessed the shooting or moments leading up to it to contact them.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.