Grandfather, grandson injured after more than 50 shots fired in targeted SW Philly shooting: officials

A grandfather and his five-year-old grandson were shot inside a car at a gas station in Southwest Philadelphia.

The shooting happened near a gas station at the intersection Passyunk Avenue and South 61st Street about 5:45 Saturday evening, according to officials. Philadelphia police say they believe three people were inside a car when it was sprayed with bullets before crashing into a barrier in front of a gas pump.

Detectives say a 71-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the leg and his five-year-old grandson is in stable condition after being shot in the shoulder.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace explained, "What we believe occurred, based on positioning of vehicle, is the vehicle may have been either traveling on the roadway, or possibly pulling into the gas station, maybe trying to get gas, but it appears the vehicle was in motion when the firing began."

Detectives say more than 50 rounds were fired down 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue and say the shooters used a high-powered rifle and a handgun.

Police say shell casings outside of the car appear to have been fired from someone inside that vehicle. Additionally, police believe a third person was inside the Nissan, but the whereabouts of that person is unknown.

Police say this was not a random act, but a targeted shooting.

"It appears, based on the number of rounds that found their way into the vehicle, that the shooters were aiming at the vehicle. That’s how we arrive at the conclusion," Inspector Pace stated.

"But, that doesn’t necessarily mean they knew each other?" FOX 29’s Monica Evans asked.

"That’s correct. We don't know the connection. We don't know the motive, we don't know for what reason the shooters may have been targeting that vehicle. We just don't know. It's too early in the investigation to be able to provide information," Pace replied.

Detectives are looking at surveillance video in hopes of identifying the shooters and piece together what led to the shooting.

