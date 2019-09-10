Taco Bell launching vegetarian section on its menus along with 2 new veggie-friendly items

Starting Thursday, Taco Bell will update its menu boards to feature a dedicated vegetarian section as well as debut new veggie-only options.

Earlier this year, the restaurant tested out the vegetarian section in Dallas, Texas. That success led to the official launch at more than 7,000 locations nationwide.

The section will feature four items, two of which are new. The items are the popular 7-Layer Burrito and Bean Burrito and the new Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme and Black Bean Quesarito.

The Bean Burrito is the second best-selling item on Taco Bell’s menu across all of its locations.

According to Taco Bell, its restaurants sell 350 million vegetarian items each year. Seven percent of all items ordered are either vegetarian or become vegetarian based on a removal or substitution of an ingredient, the company said.

While there will be only four items in the vegetarian section, there are 13 other foods that will feature a green diamond with a V in it to mark that it’s veggie-friendly.

All of the vegetarian items on the menu are American Vegetarian Association certified, according to Taco Bell. The AVA, an organization that advocates for vegetarians, certified Taco Bell in 2015, making it the first and only quick-service restaurant to have that credential.

According to Taco Bell, there are 36 certified AVA ingredients at the restaurant, 26 of which are vegan.

The restaurant chain said that all of its menu items are customizable and can become vegetarian. There’s even an option on the website and app where customers can “Make it Meatless.” Several of the items marked that way will have the meat replaced with refried pinto beans.

The new menu comes after nine popular items were removed from the board. Those items include two of the three Doritos Locos Tacos and the XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito.