Target rolling out new loyalty reward program in October

article

Target is launching a new loyalty program called 'Target Circle' that will give 1% back on purchases, early acces to sales and loads of other perks starting in October.

'Target Circle' is free to join and will work with the chain's 'RED Card' savings. It will also replace the current 'Cartwheel' app.

Customers with a Target.com account or a 'RED Card' will automatically be enrolled in the program.

The new loyalty program launches nationwide on October 6th.

And it's free!