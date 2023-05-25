Tastykake product recalled over undeclared ingredient

article

Flower Foods, the parent company that makes Tastykake products, has recalled an item due to an undeclared ingredient.

According to a company announcement, the chocolate Kandy Kakes have been recalled due to undeclared peanuts, posing a significant threat to consumers with peanut allergies.

The products being recalled were distributed on May 11, 2023, to customers in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia and West Virginia.

The enjoy-by date on the product is June 5, 2023, and the UPC number is 0 25600 00225 4.

Flower Foods says no illnesses or incidents were reported to date.

Anyone with affected products should get rid of them or return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.