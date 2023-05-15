Taylor Swift interrupts Philadelphia show to defend fan against security guard

It appears Taylor Swift and a security guard have developed some "Bad Blood" after her 3-night hometown concert in Philadelphia.

Video caught the superstar protecting a fan in the audience during Saturday night's show at Lincoln Financial Field.

Taylor can be heard yelling "She's fine!" at a security guard, stopping again to say "She wasn’t doing anything," then finally shouting "Hey! Stop!"

Ironically, the exchange unfolded as Taylor performed her hit song "Bad Blood" - and now the fan is speaking out!

Her name is Kelly, and she says the security guard was harassing her and her group all night.

"Taylor noticed… and she didn't like it," she said in a TikTok posted the day after the concert.

She says the security guard was eventually escorted out, and she was offered tickets for Sunday night's show.