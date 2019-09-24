Teacher carries 10-year-old girl with Spina bifida so she wouldn't miss out on a class field trip

article

A girl with spina bifida was able to go on a field trip with her classmates thanks to one kind teacher.

10-year-old Ryan has spina bifida and when her mother found that Ryan's class was going on a field trip to the 'Falls of Ohio,' she started preparing for an 'alternate field trip day.'

However, thankfully, Ryan was able to join her class on the trip after a male teacher reached and said: "I'm happy to tote her around on the falls all day."

(Photo: Shelly King)

Ryan's mother, Shelly King, was so happy that her little girl could "do this independent from me."

She also said that "we are sooooo blessed to have an ENTIRE school that is so compassionate and empathetic and NEVER make her feel left out."

Ryan has previously battled through 32 surgeries and her mother has a Facebook page all about her journey.