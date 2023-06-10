Ted Kaczynski, the 'Unabomber,' dies in prison

article

Ted Kaczynski, known as the 'Unabomber,' has died in prison, the federal Bureau of Prisons said.

Kaczynski, 81, was found dead around 8 a.m. at in his cell in North Carolina.

Kaczynski was serving life without the possibility of parole following his 1996 arrest at the primitive cabin where he was living in western Montana. He pleaded guilty to setting 16 explosions that killed three people and injured 23 others in various parts of the country between 1978 and 1995. The series of bombings targeted scientists.

Theodore 'Ted' Kaczynski (in orange) is guided to his arraignment by federal marshals, Helena, Montana, April 4, 1996. (Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

He spent two decades in a federal Supermax prison in Colorado before being transferred to a federal prison medical facility in North Carolina in 2021.

