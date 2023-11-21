Teen, 13, arrested, charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Newark

article

A 13-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after a brutal stabbing in Newark.

The violent incident unfolded at an apartment complex on Geneva Court, in Newark, Delaware, about 8 p.m. Monday, according to officials. Police were dispatched after a 911 call came from a witness who saw two males fighting and a person screaming at one of the apartments.

Responding officers forced their way into the apartment, finding a 44-year-old man with multiple stab wounds across his upper body.

He was transported to Christiana Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and listed in stable condition.

The 13-year-old was arrested after returning to the scene. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for an injury, authorities said.

The 13-year-old is charged with attempted murder in the first degree and possession of a deadly weapon during a felony. He is awaiting arraignment in Family Court.