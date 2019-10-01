Teen athlete proves doctors wrong after suffering 3 concussions

A Montgomery County teen suffered three concussions while playing high school sports. Doctors told her that her soccer days were over, but she proved them wrong.

Aaliyah Walk-Benitez,17, got the Norristown Eagles girls soccer team hyped up in a match against Perkiomen Valley Tuesday.

Her love for the game began when was four years old but she was sidelined last year.

"I was told I would never be able to play soccer again," she told FOX 29.

The teen suffering three concussions during her sophomore year while playing sports. The third caused seizures and sent her to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"It was almost like her world, you took from her. She was so depressed. She was in her bedroom. We couldn't get her out of it," her mom, Christine Walk, said.

With the help of family, friends, teachers, she battled back, working out and doing physical therapy. Finally, she got the all-clear to play this year.

"I haven't been back in the district in four years and I came back, wouldn't have missed this day to see her out on the field," her former teacher Stephen Lockett said.