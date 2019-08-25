Teen boy critical after being shot in hallway of North Philly building

article

Police are investigating after they say a 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a North Philadelphia shooting.

The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. Sunday on the 1300 block of North 10th Street.

Police say the boy was shot in the stomach on a seventh-floor hallway.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

