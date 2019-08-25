Teen boy critical after being shot in hallway of North Philly building
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after they say a 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a North Philadelphia shooting.
The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. Sunday on the 1300 block of North 10th Street.
Police say the boy was shot in the stomach on a seventh-floor hallway.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
