Teen boy shot near Temple University campus in broad daylight
PHILADELPHIA - A daytime shooting in North Philadelphia left a 15-year-old boy injured Sunday afternoon.
What we know:
Officers responded to a shooting near the Temple University campus around 1 p.m.
A teen was found shot in the arm near the intersection of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.
He was transported to a local hospital, and is said to be in stable condition.
No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.
What we don't know:
Details about what led to the shooting, along with any possible suspect descriptions have yet to be released.
This is a developing story.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.