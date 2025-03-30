Teen boy shot near Temple University campus in broad daylight

The Brief A shooting erupted near the Temple University campus Sunday afternoon. The victim was a 15-year-old boy. No arrests have been made.



A daytime shooting in North Philadelphia left a 15-year-old boy injured Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting near the Temple University campus around 1 p.m.

A teen was found shot in the arm near the intersection of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

He was transported to a local hospital, and is said to be in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.

What we don't know:

Details about what led to the shooting, along with any possible suspect descriptions have yet to be released.

This is a developing story.