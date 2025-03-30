Expand / Collapse search

Teen boy shot near Temple University campus in broad daylight

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  March 30, 2025 1:49pm EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • A shooting erupted near the Temple University campus Sunday afternoon.
    • The victim was a 15-year-old boy.
    • No arrests have been made.

PHILADELPHIA - A daytime shooting in North Philadelphia left a 15-year-old boy injured Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting near the Temple University campus around 1 p.m.

A teen was found shot in the arm near the intersection of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

He was transported to a local hospital, and is said to be in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.

What we don't know:

Details about what led to the shooting, along with any possible suspect descriptions have yet to be released.

This is a developing story.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

PhiladelphiaNewsCrime & Public Safety